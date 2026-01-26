After meeting PM Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi SPEAKS on Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation

Pakistan may skip their India match in solidarity with Bangladesh, while the squad supports the board’s stance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that a final decision on Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 will be made either Friday, January 30, or Monday, February 2.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting in Islamabad between Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the governmentâ€™s stance on the matter was discussed. Reports suggest Pakistan may either withdraw from the tournament entirely or skip their match against India in Colombo on February 15 to show solidarity with Bangladesh.

Pakistan considers stance on Bangladesh exclusion

The situation arises after the ICC removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup following the Bangladesh Cricket Boardâ€™s (BCB) refusal to play matches in India. Scotland has since been invited as a replacement.

Several media reports indicate Pakistan is evaluating its options carefully, balancing sportsmanship, diplomacy, and public opinion.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks

“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,” Naqvi shared the update on X.

Players back PCB’s principled stand

Despite the uncertainty, Pakistan has already named a 15-member squad, led by Salman Ali Agha, for the T20 World Cup starting February 7. The PCB confirmed that the players support the boardâ€™s principled stance in backing Bangladesh amid the controversy, emphasizing unity and fairness in international cricket.

Possible boycott against India

Media reports suggest Pakistan could boycott their match against India if not the entire tournament to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Some forms of protest are being considered, such as wearing black armbands or issuing a statement in support of Bangladesh before the match.

Government involvement

Naqvi, who is also a senior government official, is leading the decision-making. Sources also revealed that PM Sharif has directed the PCB to write a letter to the ICC regarding Bangladeshâ€™s exclusion.

Pakistan remains the only top cricket board to publicly support Bangladesh during the ICC meeting where the global governing body rejected Bangladeshâ€™s request to change venues.