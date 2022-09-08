After Rishabh Pant’s Blunder Behind Stumps Against SL, Old Video Of MS Dhoni’s Masterclass Goes Viral

New Delhi: India lost one of the crucial matches of the Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage on Tuesday. After the match ended, the cricket fans criticized every single mistake done by Indian players in the game. One of the key moments of the game was when on the last delivery of the match, the Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant missed the stump after Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka ran for a bye. This specific moment made every cricket fan remember the former India captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

A cricket fan tweeted an old video of the 2016 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in which the ‘Captain Cool’ stumped Bangladeshi batter Shuvagata Hom on the last ball of the match to help India win a thriller. In the video, Dhoni can be seen practicing a throw before Pandya bowled the last delivery. When Hom missed the ball, it went into Dhoni’s hand and he ran toward the wicket and stumped him.

Removed his right hand glove.. Practices his hand to through the ball to stemp and Finally ? The Name is dhoni#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/8PtQpvRWwk V T M (@VTM_off) September 6, 2022

India’s defeat against Sri Lanka was totally unexpected for the cricket fans as the team had world-class players who had shown their strength in the T20I format. Barring Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 72 off 41 balls and 34 off 29 balls respectively, none of the Indian batter could make any significant contribution. As a result, India could only make 173-8, which was easily chased by Sri Lanka. .