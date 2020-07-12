After a forced break due to the coronavirus lockdown, Indian cricketers are once again getting back to training. After Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Cheteshwar Pujara, pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma trained in Delhi.

While Ishant is a local from Delhi, Umesh is staying with his relatives in the capital.

Ishant shared a video of the training session and wrote, “Guess who joined me for a great workout session today?”

The two pacers did a little running to get their muscles – which have not flexed a lot during the lockdown – to get them started. The pace duo was last seen playing for the country on the tour of New Zealand earlier in the year. Ishant and Umesh are pivotal players for the current Virat Kohli-led Indian team and this video should come as a treat for their fans, who have not got to gorge on any cricket action in the recent past.

With no IPL or international cricket happening, Indian cricketers are finding unique ways to stay fit and upbeat and keep all negativities at bay, during the testing times. The two cricketers were slated to play the T20 league which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.