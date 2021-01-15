Team India fast pacer Mohammed Siraj was once again targetted by the Australian spectators in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the Day 1 of Brisbane Test, Siraj was called a “grub” by some spectators at The Gabba. This is not the first time when Siraj was targetted by the home side crowd in the series, earlier in Sydney, the pacer was racially abused by a group of spectators on the third and fourth day of the Test match. Siraj filed an official complaint regarding the incident in Sydney as Cricket Australia unreserved apologise to the Indian team.

The claim was made by a spectator who was present at the Gabba as she said Siraj and debutant Washington Sundar were called grubs.

On Friday, a report in the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ quoted a spectator as saying that a section of the crowd at the Gabba targetted Siraj.

“The guys behind me have been calling – shouting – both Washington and Siraj grubs,” a spectator named Kate was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz).

“But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it’s not a coincidence that it’s Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff.”

According to the newspaper, at one point, a man in the crowd was heard yelling, “Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub.”

Earlier, during the fourth day of Sydney Test, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over. After the complaint, the security personnel decided to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stadium. The play was halted for 10 minutes during the incident.

After the incident, the whole cricket community took a strong stand against the ‘racial abuse’ as they demanded strict actions for the offenders.