'Agar Maut Aani Hai..': Javed Miandad's Shocking Remarks On IND vs PAK Asia Cup Controversy Adds Fuel To Fire

Ever since the horrendous Mumbai Terror attacks in 2008, Pakistan has been boycotted by India at every level of cricket.

New Delhi: India-Pakistan cricket ties are already at an all-time low. During this ongoing turmoil, Pakistan's former captain Javed Miandad's compassionless comments have fueled the fire. The fate of India's participation in the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be played in Pakistan, is yet to be decided. And as per various reports, India will likely play its matches at a neutral venue.

Speaking on Nadir Ali's podcast, when Miandad was asked to share his views on India's refusal to play in Pakistan citing security reasons, he said that life and death are in hands of the almighty, adding that India should come and play in Pakistan as the Babar Azam-led side will go to India if they invite the team.

"Forget security. "We believe that agar maut aani hai toh aani hai. Zindagi aur maut toh allah ke haath mein hai" (If you're destined to die, you will die. Life and death is in the hands of the almighty). If they call us today, we will go. But they should return too. The thing is the last time we went, but they haven't come here since. It's their turn now."

The deadly terror attack on Sri Lanka cricketers on March 3, 2009, while travelling to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, severely damaged Pakistan's integrity to host international cricket matches as many teams hesitate to play cricket there.

In 2021, the New Zealand cricket team refused to play cricket in Pakistan and returned home. However, many teams have safely played cricket in Pakistan in recent times. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also supported India's cause to not play cricket in Pakistan. "India shouldn't travel to Pakistan as it isn't safe there and why are we taking risk of travelling when their own people do not feel secure in their country?" said former spinner and current member of Parliament.