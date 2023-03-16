IPL 2023 is already the biggest talk of the town despite being days away. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is being assumed as the final season when the world gets to witness the Legendary MS Dhoni in yellow colours. However, ex-CSK batter and icon Suresh Raina believes Dhoni can play another year despite all the rumours of him retiring from the IPL.

"Agle saal ho sakta hai wo (Dhoni) fir IPL khelein. Unka form achcha lag raha hai, batting achcha kar rahe hain. It all depends ke kaisa khelta hai this season. Kaafi challenging hoga, ek saal se tournament nahi khelein hai wo," Raina said after the match against the World Giants on Wednesday.