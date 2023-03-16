Advertisement
Agle Saal Ho Sakta Hai Wo Fir Khele: Suresh Raina's Verdict On MS Dhoni's Future After IPL 2023
IPL 2023 is already the biggest talk of the town despite being days away. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is being assumed as the final season when the world gets to witness the Legendary MS Dhoni in yellow colours
New Delhi: IPL 2023 is already the biggest talk of the town despite being days away. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is being assumed as the final season when the world gets to witness the Legendary MS Dhoni in yellow colours. However, ex-CSK batter and icon Suresh Raina believes Dhoni can play another year despite all the rumours of him retiring from the IPL. "Agle saal ho sakta hai wo (Dhoni) fir IPL khelein. Unka form achcha lag raha hai, batting achcha kar rahe hain. It all depends ke kaisa khelta hai this season. Kaafi challenging hoga, ek saal se tournament nahi khelein hai wo," Raina said after the match against the World Giants on Wednesday.
Raina's Exclusive Take. ?@ImRaina speaks on World Giants' triumph, Doha's warmth and Harbhajan's leadership as the skipper! Plus, an exciting scoop on Dhoni's possibility for the next season. ?#LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/9XxgP359LdLegends League Cricket (@llct20) March 15, 2023
"I think the CSK team is quite strong, there are some you players coming in like Ruturaj (Gaikwad), (Devon) Conway, and Ben Stokes is also joining the team," the former Indian batter added. When asked if Dhoni answers his telephone calls, Raina said, "Yes we speak on the phone often. He has been training hard in Chennai, as you can see in some of his recent videos as well." MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings would play the opening match of IPL 2023 against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans on March 31st.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Papua New Guinea Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
15 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
14 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
India drew with Australia
Advertisement
COMMENTS