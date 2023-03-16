Advertisement

Agle Saal Ho Sakta Hai Wo Fir Khele: Suresh Raina's Verdict On MS Dhoni's Future After IPL 2023

IPL 2023 is already the biggest talk of the town despite being days away. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is being assumed as the final season when the world gets to witness the Legendary MS Dhoni in yellow colours

Updated: March 16, 2023 12:19 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: IPL 2023 is already the biggest talk of the town despite being days away. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is being assumed as the final season when the world gets to witness the Legendary MS Dhoni in yellow colours. However, ex-CSK batter and icon Suresh Raina believes Dhoni can play another year despite all the rumours of him retiring from the IPL.

"Agle saal ho sakta hai wo (Dhoni) fir IPL khelein. Unka form achcha lag raha hai, batting achcha kar rahe hain. It all depends ke kaisa khelta hai this season. Kaafi challenging hoga, ek saal se tournament nahi khelein hai wo," Raina said after the match against the World Giants on Wednesday.

"I think the CSK team is quite strong, there are some you players coming in like Ruturaj (Gaikwad), (Devon) Conway, and Ben Stokes is also joining the team," the former Indian batter added.

When asked if Dhoni answers his telephone calls, Raina said, "Yes we speak on the phone often. He has been training hard in Chennai, as you can see in some of his recent videos as well."

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings would play the opening match of IPL 2023 against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans on March 31st.

