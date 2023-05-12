AGR vs MCC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 28, KCA Club Championship T20 Match 28

Best players list of VEA vs ADD, AGORC Dream11 Team Player List, Muthoot Microfin Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

AGORC vs Muthoot Microfin (AGR vs MCC) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 28: Best players list of VEA vs ADD, AGORC Dream11 Team Player List, Muthoot Microfin Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (AGR vs MCC), Match 28 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: AGR vs MCC, Match 28

Date: 12th May 2023

Time: 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (AGR vs MCC), Match 28, Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 31 degrees.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (AGR vs MCC), Match 28, Playing 11s

AGORC Club : Akhil MS(c), Sachin Suresh, Rahul P(wk), Mohammed Shanu, Saly Samson, Sachin Baby, Arjun AK, Ajith Vasudevan, Manu Krishnan, Kanakkatharaparambu Sreejith, Basil NP, Ashwin Anand

Muthoot Microfin: Sanjay Raj, Akash Pillai(wk), Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Gireesh PG(c), Nikhil S, Harikrishnan R, Anoop G, Harikrishnan MU, Balu Babu, Jerin PS, Alwin Philip

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (AGR vs MCC) Head To Head

Not available.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (AGR vs MCC), Match 28, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicketkeeper : Rahul-P

Batsmen : Sanju Sanjeev, Sanjay Raj, Mohammad Shanu

All-rounders : Akhil M-S, Nikhil-M (vc), Sachin Baby (c)

Bowlers : Saly V Samson, Balu Babu, Anthaf-PU, NP Basil

Who Will Win Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club (AGR vs MCC) Match 28 ?

Muthoot Micorfin is expected to win the match.