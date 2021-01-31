AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Auckland Hearts vs Otago Sparks Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 27

AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20

Auckland Hearts vs Otago Sparks Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AH-W vs OS-W at Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the 27th match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 tournament, Auckland Hearts will take on Otago Sparks at the Eden Park Basin Reserve on Sunday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 AH-W vs OS-W match will start at 8:00 AM IST – February 1 Monday. Auckland Hearts have played eight games so far and have won five as they are at the third position on the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Otago Sparks have also played eight matches and won two out of them and are at the bottom of the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of the teams stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 toss between Auckland Hearts and Otago Sparks will take place at 07.30 AM IST.

Time: 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Basin Reserve

AH-W vs OS-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers Katie Martin, Polly Inglis

Batsmen Millie Cowan, Katie Perkins (C), Lauren Down

All-Rounders Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong (VC)

Bowlers Holly Huddleston Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Sophie Oldershaw

AH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Molly Loe, Katey Martin, Sophie Oldershaw

AH-W vs OS-W Squads

Auckland Hearts Squad: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Roz McNeill

Otago Sparks Squad: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Molly Loe, Katey Martin, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson, Marina Lamplough

