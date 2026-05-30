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  • Ahead of meeting King Kohli in the IPL 2026 final, Prince Shubman Gill roars against Rajasthan Royals and achieves…

Ahead of meeting King Kohli in the IPL 2026 final, Prince Shubman Gill roars against Rajasthan Royals and achieves…

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill achieved some remarkable records against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 qualifier 2.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 30, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

Published On May 30, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 30, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

Prince Gill achieves some remarkable records before meeting King Kohli in the IPL 2026 final.

Prince Gill roars ahead of IPL 2026 final vs King Kohli

The qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR). The result of the match came for the Gujarat Titans’ side as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets and became the second finalist in the IPL 2026, who will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill’s match-winning innings against RR in Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Shubman Gill showcased a brilliant batting performance against Rajasthan Royals in an important match. Along with Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill gave a great start to Gujarat Titans’ innings at the beginning and built great momentum.

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Shubman Gill smashed a defining hundred in a big total game and helped his side to chase down the total of 214 runs with 8 balls spare. Speaking about his knock against Rajasthan Royals, Shubman Gill scored 104 runs off 53 balls, including 15 fours and 3 sixes. This iconic innings in qualifier 2 helped Gujarat Titans reach the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 3rd time in their history.

With this impressive knock, Shubman Gill sent a strong message to their rivals in the finals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who defeated them in qualifier 1 of the tournament. Gujarat Titans will have two advantages in the final as the first one is, they will play at their home ground. The other one would be redemption as they suffered a massive defeat before this upcoming clash.

Also Read: Riyan Parag hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & young squad after RR’s season ends

Records achieved by Shubman Gill vs Rajasthan Royals

However, if we talk about Shubman Gill, ahead of playing the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Gill achieved some remarkable records against Rajasthan Royals in the qualifier 2. The first feat Gill achieved in the clash was that he smashed the fastest century in IPL playoffs in the history of the tournament.

The second record was that he became the fastest Gujarat Titans batter to smash a hundred. The next feat he achieved was becoming the first captain to smash a hundred in the IPL playoffs. The next one was Gill, who also became the first batter ever to score multiple hundreds in IPL playoffs.

For sure, he is ready to roar against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 finals.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan names THESE two players as the best opening pair in IPL history, they are…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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