Markram’s explosive 59 & Ngidi’s 4-wicket haul seal win for South Africa over Canada in T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa launched their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding victory over Canada at Narendra Modi Stadium.

South africa cricket team

South Africa began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 57-run victory over Canada in their Group D opener on Monday. Captain Aiden Markram led from the front with a destructive half-century as the Proteas posted a formidable total before their bowlers sealed a comprehensive win.

South Africa post dominant 213/4

After being asked to bat first, South Africa exploded to 213/4 in 20 overs.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Aiden Markram top-scored with a blistering 59 off 32 balls (10 fours, 1 six).

Ryan Rickelton contributed a quick 33 off 21 balls.

Quinton de Kock made 25 off 22, Tristan Stubbs added 34, and David Miller finished unbeaten on 39.

The innings featured explosive partnerships, including a 70-run opening stand between Markram and de Kock in just 6.5 overs. Miller and Stubbs provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 75-run stand off only 37 balls, taking the total well beyond Canada’s reach.

Canada collapse after early wickets

Chasing 214, Canada were bowled out for 156/8 in 20 overs.

Navneet Dhaliwal played a lone hand with a fighting 64.

Harsh Thaker supported with 33 off 29.

Canada lost wickets at regular intervals and never recovered from a disastrous start.

Lungi Ngidi’s devastating spell

Lungi Ngidi was the star with the ball, claiming 4/31 in his four overs. The right-arm pacer struck with the very first ball of Canada’s innings, dismissing skipper Dilpreet Bajwa (edged to Quinton de Kock). Ngidi returned in the third over to remove Yuvraj Samra (edged to de Kock) and Nicholas Kirton (clean bowled) in quick succession, reducing Canada to 26/3 and effectively ending any hope of a competitive chase.

Key moments in the Match

South Africa raced to 70/0 in 6.5 overs before de Kock fell to Dilpreet Bajwa.

Markram brought up his fifty in just 28 balls.

Ansh Patel was Canada’s best bowler, taking 3/31, but the damage was already done.

Marco Jansen struck twice in the 18th over to wrap up the tail.

Brief Scores

TRENDING NOW

South Africa 213/4 (20 overs) – Aiden Markram 59 (32), Ryan Rickelton 33 (21), David Miller 39*

Canada 156/8 (20 overs) – Navneet Dhaliwal 64, Harsh Thaker 33; Lungi Ngidi 4/31, Marco Jansen 2/30

South Africa’s clinical performance with both bat and ball sends a strong message in Group D

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/