Markram’s 82 powers South Africa to 9-wicket win over West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa beat West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Markram and de Kock starred as SA moved closer to the semi-finals.

Aiden Markram

South Africa produced a clinical performance to beat West Indies by 9 wickets in their Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. This win kept South Africa unbeaten in the tournament and took them very close to the semi-finals.

West Indies were bowled out for 176 for 8 after opting to bat first. South Africa chased the target easily in just 16.1 overs, finishing at 180 for 1.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

South Africa pacers rock West Indies early

South Africa’s fast bowlers set the tone in the powerplay. Kagiso Rabada took 2 for 22 and Lungi Ngidi claimed 3 for 30. They got the ball to bounce from good length and troubled the West Indies batters.

West Indies lost early wickets and were soon 83 for 7. Shai Hope (16 off 6) hit two sixes and a four off Keshav Maharaj, while Brandon King (21 off 11) attacked Marco Jansen. But Rabada removed Hope (caught behind) and Hetmyer (miscued pull). Ngidi then got King (caught behind) and Roston Chase (bowled) in the same over.

Sherfane Rutherford (12) hit one big six off Bosch but got out next ball. Rovman Powell (9) became Ngidi’s third victim, and Matthew Forde (11) was Bosch’s second scalp. West Indies were in big trouble at 71 for 6.

Lower-order fightback from Holder and Shepherd

Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd (52 not out off 37) added 89 runs for the eighth wicket – a record stand for West Indies at this stage. Holder smashed 22 runs in one over off Lungi Ngidi towards the end. Shepherd stayed till the last and helped West Indies reach 176 for 8.

Markram and de Kock dominate chase

Chasing 169, South Africa got off to a flying start with 69 runs in the powerplay. Quinton de Kock (47 off 24 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes) and Aiden Markram (82 not out) added 95 runs in 7.5 overs. De Kock was caught at long-on by Jason Holder off Gudakesh Motie.

Ryan Rickelton (45 not out) joined Markram and the pair added an unbeaten 82 runs. Markram reached his fifty with a single off Motie and finished the game with a straight four off Jason Holder.

What this means for both teams

South Africa collected two very important points and stretched their winning run to six matches. They are now almost certain to reach the semi-finals.

West Indies net run rate dropped from 5.350 to 1.791 after this loss. Their semi-final hopes are now hanging by a thread.

New Zealand next play England on Friday, while Pakistan take on the already-eliminated Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday. South Africa’s clinical bowling and strong batting once again proved too good for West Indies today.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/