'Aim To Comeback Stronger': Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Note For RCB Fans After Disappointing Season

Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared an emotional note where he thanked the RCB fans for their love and support.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has shared an emotional note for RCB supporters after a disappointing season which saw the team being knocked out of the tournament from the league stage itself. RCB needed a win against Gujarat Titans to qualify for the playoffs but the team suffered a massive defeat to bow out of the tournament. Virat Kohli did his best and scored a brilliant century to help RCB post a big score on the board but a blistering century by Shubman Gill broke the hearts of RCB fans.

"A season which had its moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger," wrote Kohli.

IPL 2023: Peak Virat Kohli On Display Virat Kohli started the tournament slowly and scored a few half-centuries for the team. However, his strike rate during the first phase was questionable. Many felt that Kohli's slow strike rate is hurting RCB from posting big runs on the board. Kohli, however, bounced back and blasted two back-to-back centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Kohli ended the season as RCB's second-highest run-scorer with 639 runs in 14 matches.