Kolkata: Once the India squad for the series against Sri Lanka was announced by the BCCI, the big talking points were senior Indian batters – Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara – as they were dropped. While most plaudits have reacted to whether they can make a comeback to the Test side or not, ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has also weighed in on the topic. As per Jadeja, he believes Rahane and Pujara cannot make it back to the side.

“Both are single-format players, and when you leave them out of that one format, I don’t see them coming back. I hope I am wrong because these are stalwarts. They have played 80-90 Test matches. There is enough talent that is around. The next generation that has come has pushed them,” he said on Cricbuzz.