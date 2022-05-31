Ahmedabad: Less than 10 months back, Hardik Pandya was a crucial member of the Mumbai Indians unit and today he has become the toast of Gujarat after leading them to the IPL title. While GT went on to win the title, Mumbai Indians finished last. The most successful franchise in the history of the IPL did not retain Hardik and that seems to have come back to haunt them.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has also pointed the same. Hailing Hardik as a crowd favourite, Jadeja reckoned the fans would be feeling the pain.

“He is one of those who gets inspired by the crowd. He likes the crowd, likes the people. If there is any dard (pain) it will be felt by the Mumbai fans. They will probably feeling that pain today, not the Gujarat fans,” said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

“He has picked the best from each one of them. You have got to keep learning, it is a process in life. Experience will always make you better. He has had a great run here but he is definitely going to learn as he grows. He has probably grasped most from (MI). He has come from Baroda, played local cricket there but Mumbai Indians made Hardik Pandya. The Pandya we see today is thanks to Mumbai Indians,” he added.