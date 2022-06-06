Ajinkya Rahane Birthday: Reliving Three Best Knocks By The Indian Batter

New Delhi: Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 34th birthday today, June 6, 2022. Rahane, one of the most prolific batters in Test cricket for India, has been dropped from the Indian squad following a long-stretched lean patch. However, he was the backbone of Indian batting in overseas conditions for the most part of last decade.

Technically sound and temperamentally stiff, Rahane was the cornerstone of many memorable wins for India in the longest format of the game. Today, on his birthday, let’s look at some of the best innings played by Rahane in Test cricket.

1 – 112 vs Australia (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

This was a special series for Rahane. After a humiliating defeat at Adelaide, where the team was bowled out for 36 in the second inning, Rahane-led India scripted the memorable turnaround. Rahane led from the front and scored a brilliant 112 to help India post a challenging 326. India dominated the match and eventually won the game by 8 wickets. India then went on to draw the Sydney Test and beat Australia at Gabba to win a historic series, their second consecutive series win in Australia.

2- 103 vs England (Lord’s Cricket Ground)

Batting first on a green Lord’s wicket, Rahane scored a brilliant 103 to help India post a fighting 295 in 2014. The bowlers then did a splendid job, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking six wickets, to restrict England to 319. India then scored 342 in the second innings and bowled out England for 223 to win the game by 95 runs.

3 – 147 vs Australia (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Having conceded 530 runs in the first inning, India was in deep trouble when Ajinkya Rahane stepped up to save the team and draw the match. Rahane scored 147 of 171 balls, stitching a partnership of 262 runs with skipper Virat Kohli (169). Rahane’s innings came at a brisk pace and gave India a great chance of taking a lead. However, his wicket triggered a collapse as India was bowled out for 465. The match eventually ended in a draw.