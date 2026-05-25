Ajinkya Rahane breaks silence on what made KKR fight back after poor start to IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane praised his team’s fighting spirit despite their IPL 2026 playoff hopes ending after a 40-run defeat against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The experienced batter admitted the season did not go according to plan but said KKR showed strong character by staying alive in the tournament after a difficult first half.

Delhi Capitals outplayed Kolkata in a must-win clash, but Rahane chose to focus on the way the team fought back after struggling badly in the opening phase of the season.

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Ajinkya Rahane proud of KKR’s resilience this season

Rahane said KKR were under pressure after the first few matches, but the team never lost belief and managed to stay in the playoff race till the final stages of the league phase.

According to the KKR skipper, the comeback showed the character and attitude inside the dressing room.

“The situation we were in after six games and then from there coming back, keeping the league alive and playing that kind of cricket needed character, a good attitude and resilience,” Rahane said.

“I’m really proud of each and every individual. This season didn’t go our way and we didn’t qualify, which is disappointing, but I’m really proud of everyone and the kind of effort we put in.”

Ajinkya Rahane explains batting approach on tricky pitch

Rahane also spoke about the challenging batting conditions during the chase and said the pitch was not easy to bat on early in the innings.

The KKR captain explained that he tried to rotate strike regularly while also picking the right moments to attack.

“The wicket was a little tricky at the start. I was batting really well and knew one batter had to go through, so I tried to take my chances. I was actually looking to target strike rotation as well,” he said.

Ajinkya Rahane to return to Mumbai local cricket

Even after a disappointing IPL campaign, Rahane said he is eager to continue playing cricket and plans to return to Mumbai’s local league after taking a short break.

The veteran batter said simply being on the field still gives him happiness.

“For me, just a couple of days off. I’m going to play my local league in Mumbai, which I’m really looking forward to. I’m happy as long as I’m playing cricket,” he added.

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