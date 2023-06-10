New Delhi: Star Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane's 89 runs off 122 deliveries helped India bounce back in the World Test Championship final match against Australia. In total, the Baggy Greens posted 469 runs in the first inning.

In the 22nd over of India's first innings, Rahane received a brutal hit on the right index finger off a Pat Cummins delivery. But despite the injury, Rahane continued his excellent performance.

During post match presentation, Rahane expressed that even though the injury was painful but he still managed to bat.

"Painful but quite manageable (blow to his finger). Don't think it'll affect batting. Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in. That was a really good catch. We all know he's a really good fielder. Has a big reach," Ajinkya Rahane told the ICC.