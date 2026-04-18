Ajinkya Rahane highlights positives and hails Cameron Green despite KKR’s fifth straight loss in IPL 2026

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised the contributions of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan after Gujarat Titans secured a five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Despite posting a competitive score, Rahane acknowledged that his team failed to take advantage of crucial moments in the match.

Gill and Sudharsan lay strong foundation in powerplay

Gill was instrumental in the chase, scoring 86 runs off 50 balls and hitting eight fours and four sixes, while Sudharsan provided a quick 22 at the top of the order, establishing a solid foundation during the powerplay that was key to their successful run chase, finishing at 181 runs in 19.4 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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Rahane highlights GT opening pair’s brilliance

Rahane acknowledged the quality of the Titans’ opening pair and pointed to KKR’s inability to strike early as a turning point.

“I thought he batted really well [Shubman Gill]. I initially felt slightly back of length, the ball was slightly holding, anything up front, half-volleys were coming nicely, slightly dew as well. But again, no excuse, as I said, 180, we needed wickets in the powerplay, they batted beautifully. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill batted beautifully,” Rahane said after the match.

Rahane focuses on positives despite defeat

Despite the defeat, the KKR skipper chose to highlight positives, particularly Cameron Green’s fighting knock that helped the visitors recover from early setbacks.

“It’s never easy after immediately losing the game, and come and talk about the game. I thought I just wanted to talk about the positives, especially the way we started two-three wickets down. In Cameron Green’s innings, he was under pressure, but the kind of counter-attack he did had a positive impact. What he made was amazing to see, going after their bowlers. As you mentioned some time back, 147 for four, and from there, around 180 was slightly difficult from a batting unit, but credit to all our bowlers, the way they bowled, taking the game till the last over. Everyone contributed well,” he added.

Cameron Green’s fighting 79 gives KKR hope

Green scored 79 runs off 55 balls, marking his first IPL 2026 fifty, which helped KKR reach a total of 180. Rahane considered this score competitive, but GT’s strong start and steady chase enabled them to secure their third consecutive win of the season, following victories against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Points table update after the match

The Gujarat Titans have moved to fourth place on the points table with six points from five matches, while the Kolkata Knight Riders remain at the bottom, seeking their first win with only one point from their campaign.