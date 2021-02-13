Under fire Ajinkya Rahane bounced back to form with a brisk 67 off 149 balls against England in Chennai on the first day of the second Test on Saturday. While Rahane got a reprieve, thanks to a TV umpire howler - it was the middle-order batsman meditating in the middle and while going into bat that caught the attention of fans. <p></p> <p></p>A couple of pictures surfaced on social space where Rahane cane be seen in the middle at the non-striker's end with his eyes closed in the first picture. In the other picture, Rahane is about to walk into bat, but before that meditates. <p></p> <p></p>Rahane's act is already drawing reactions from netizens. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's a common occurrence before and during a Ajinkya Rahane knock. Him in a brief state of deep meditation <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvEng?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvEng</a> <a href="https://t.co/pmLnyFsbGm">pic.twitter.com/pmLnyFsbGm</a></p> <p></p> Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) <a href="https://twitter.com/beastieboy07/status/1360516638664085509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Apparently, this is something Rahane does often while playing the game. <p></p> <p></p>Rahane walked into bat with the side in a spot of bother at 86 for three. The stylish right-hander looked positive as he played fluent drives and cut the ball well during his crucial 162-run stand with Rohit Sharma to get India's innings back on track after early casualties. <p></p> <p></p>India skipper Virat Kohli's poor phase continued as he registered a rare duck. He was clean bowled by Moeen Ali and his stay lasted for five balls. <p></p> <p></p>Opting to bat first, India got off to a woeful start as they lost young Shubman Gill for a duck in the second over of the game. Cheteshwar Puara then got in and rebuild with Rohit. The duo stitched an important 85-run stand before Pujara was dismissed by Jack Leach. <p></p> <p></p>At stumps on day one, India are 300 for sic. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are in the middle and would continue the fight on day two.