Ajinkya Rahane Opens Up On Racism Faced By Indian Players In Sydney Test, Told Umpires ‘We Won’t Play’

New Delhi: Star India batter Ajinkya Rahane has opened up on the racism faced by Indian players during India’s tour to Australia in 2020-21. During the third Test in Sydney, Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by a section of the Sydney crowd. The BCCI follows a zero-tolerance policy on racism and thus went on to lodge a formal complaint to the match officials after which the spectators were evicted from the ground.

Rahane, who was leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli, revealed that he told the umpires that they want immediate action to be taken against the accused or else his team won’t play the match.

“When Siraj again came to me [on the fourth day, after being abused the day before], I told the umpires that [they] need to take action and we won’t play till then,” Rahane said on the launch Bandon Mein Tha Dum, a documentary on India’s historic series win in Australia.

“The umpires said that you can’t stall the game and can walk out if you want. We said that we are here to play and not sit in the dressing room and insisted on getting the abusers out of the ground. It was important to support our colleague given the situation he had been through. What happened in Sydney was completely wrong.”

The match is remembered for the gritty knocks of Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin, who batted for more than 30 overs on the final day, taking multiple body blows, to help India save the Test. After the historic save, R Ashwin spoke about the incident and revealed that the continuous abuses were very intimidating for the players.

Personally, I think Adelaide and Melbourne weren’t as bad. But this has been a continuous thing at Sydney. I have experienced it as well. They do tend to get nasty,” Ashwin had said during the post-match.

Ashwin has been very vocal about racism in cricket. Recently, the ace offie shed light on racism and its impact on sports. “I don’t think it has anything to do with a particular section of people in a particular country. Everywhere people do believe that they belong to a majority sort of a thing and they will have their way. And I think racism is one tip of it, where people believe that is a way of differentiation with someone. The only solution is better parenting and better awareness.

“Yes, it happened at that ground [SCG] and at that place [Australia] a lot more. But it was courageous of him [Siraj] to bring it up so at least a wider section of people know and the people sitting next to such people in the ground do better next time.

“It is something one must condemn. But I want to bring it up that everywhere people are differentiating people on different grounds, which is not right.”

Meanwhile, the drawn Sydney Test meant that both teams went to Gabba with the series tied at 1-1. India won the fourth Test in Brisbane, thanks to Rishabh pant’s heroic and claimed a historic series win in Australia.