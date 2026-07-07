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Ajinkya Rahane questions Sanju Samson’s Zimbabwe snub, says ‘T20 World Cup hero’ deserved better

Ajinkya Rahane has broken his silence on Sanju Samson's surprise omission from India's Zimbabwe T20I squad. His strong reaction and message to the selectors are now grabbing attention.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

Published On Jul 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

Fresh debate has erupted in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. A major name has been left out despite playing a crucial role in the team’s recent ICC T20 World Cup triumph. Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has reacted to the decision, surprised at Sanju Samson’s exclusion. He hopes the selectors spoke to the wicketkeeper-batter before taking the call.

Rahane backs Samson after surprise exclusion

Soon after the squad was announced, Rahane took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Samson’s omission. The former India vice-captain said he found it difficult to understand why a player who contributed to India’s recent T20 World Cup success had been left out of the squad.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan identifies the biggest test for India’s youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of third T20I vs England

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Hope there has been some communication with @imsanjusamson. Find it odd that the hero of our recent T20 WC win has been left out of the T20 squad to Zimbabwe. Hope to see him back in the team soon,” Rahane wrote on his Instagram Story.

Rahane’s message quickly caught the attention of fans, with many also questioning the selectors’ decision to leave Samson out of the 15-member squad.

Ashwin backs Sanju Samson after Zimbabwe squad snub

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest players of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin, reflected on the decision of dropping Sanju Samson from the squad, despite playing some important knocks in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju played a brilliant knock in the T20 World Cup. After that, he smashed it for CSK in the IPL this year. I haven’t seen him this consistent before. He was in great phase so I felt this was a bit harsh. I have been saying this for a long time. It’s not about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I don’t know when we will understand this. I am a big fan of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He will play and no one can stop him. What’s the hurry?,” Ashwin said.

Two players who are doing well in the team ethos. If we show a lack of confidence like that, all the other players in the team will think that they are next. If they know they are the next, why will they play at a higher strike rate? They will knock them out. If they have to score 50 in 25 balls, they will score in 32 balls. The eventual loser will be Team India,” he added.

The BCCI announced India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on July 6, with Shreyas Iyer named captain and Tilak Varma appointed vice-captain.

The selectors handed maiden India call-ups to fast bowlers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur, along with wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh. Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his place after making his international debut during the ongoing T20I series against England.

Zimbabwe T20I series begins on July 23

India will play all three T20Is against Zimbabwe in Harare, with the matches scheduled for July 23, July 25 and July 26.

India’s squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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