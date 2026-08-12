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Ajinkya Rahane set for Test commentary debut on India’s Sri Lanka tour

Former Indian player Ajinkya Rahane set for Test commentary debut on India's Sri Lanka tour. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 12, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Published On Aug 12, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 12, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane set for Test commentary for IND vs SL

Ajinkya Rahane set for Test commentary for IND vs SL

Ajinkya Rahane is set to trade the crease for the commentary box as the former India captain embarks on the next chapter of his cricketing career during the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He will make his Test commentary debut when India’s tour of Sri Lanka gets underway on August 15.

Rahane brings nearly two decades of experience in the commentary box

The move comes shortly after Rahane ended a first-class career that spanned nearly 18 years. Having spent much of that time operating in the demanding environment of Test cricket, the 37-year-old will now offer his perspective from the other side of the boundary, analysing the tactical decisions and defining moments that shape a five-day contest.

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Rahane leaves behind an impressive Test record. Across 85 matches for India, he scored 5,077 runs, with 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. His experience of playing in varied conditions and handling pressure at the highest level is expected to bring an insider’s perspective to the broadcast.

Rahane said the transition will give him an opportunity to view the format from an entirely different vantage point.

“I’m excited to make my Test commentary debut for India’s tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilshege to now look at the game from a different perspective. I’m looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that canape a Test match. I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field,” the former India cricketer said.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Ajinkya Rahane has always stood out for his composure, resilience and astute reading of the game. As he makes his Test commentary debut on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, viewers will get to hear his perspective on the format he knows so well. We are delighted to have him as part of our commentary panel for India’s tour of Sri Lanka and look forward to the experience and insight he will bring to our coverage.”

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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