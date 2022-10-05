New Delhi: The star Indian player Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika on Wednesday announced the birth of their baby boy, who also is their second child. They already had a daughter named Aarya, Who was born in October 2019.

The veteran batter used his social media to make this announcement. He posted a letter saying “This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We’d like to thank you for all your love and blessings.”

Many star cricketers like Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara and Pragyan Ojha gave him their blessings and heartfelt wishes. The couple still have not posted any pictures of their new born child but fans are really happy to know that both Radhika and the baby are healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

Ajinkya Rahane has even lead the Indian side in the longest format of the game. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp in the 15th edition of the Indian Premiere League.

Rahane recently captained the West Zone for a record-breaking 19th Duleep Trophy title victory by defeating the South Zone by 294 runs.

He scored 250 runs in three matches across five innings, including an unbeaten double century knock of 207 runs. The star batter would also lead the Mumbai side in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His squad would include players like Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande and many more.

Rahane would like to make his way back to the test team and contribute with his bat once again.