Ajit Agarkar explains Mohammed Shami’s setback as Auqib Nabi earns maiden India Test call-up

India’s fast-bowling department is going through a transition, and the latest squad announcement for the Sri Lanka Test series has only added to the discussion. While one young pacer has finally earned his maiden Test call-up after a sensational domestic season, the decision has also sparked fresh debate over the future of an experienced Indian fast bowler.

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to injury, the BCCI named Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as his replacement. While Nabi’s selection was welcomed by many, it also underlined the difficult road back for Mohammed Shami.

Auqib Nabi rewarded after outstanding domestic season

Auqib Nabi has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket over the past season. The right-arm pacer was consistent and took wickets at will, ending the Ranji Trophy campaign with 60 wickets at a superb average of 12.56.

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His performances made a strong case for national selection and he was rewarded by the selectors with a place in India’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Mohammed Shami’s comeback remains uncertain However, for Mohammed Shami, the latest selection paints a different picture.

Shami initially lost his place because of fitness issues, but even after returning to domestic cricket and producing impressive performances, he has not managed to force his way back into the national side.

Ajit Agarkar’s comments make BCCI’s stance clear

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier explained that Shami is currently not fit enough to handle the demands of Test cricket.

However, Shami’s domestic record suggests he has done everything possible on the field to push for a comeback.

Across his last seven Ranji Trophy matches, Shami bowled 1,383 deliveries and claimed 37 wickets at an average of 16.72. He also bowled 50 maiden overs and picked up three five-wicket hauls, including career-best first-class figures of 8 for 90.

Domestic competition getting tougher for senior pacers

Nabi’s selection also highlights how fierce the competition has become for places in India’s pace attack.

Young fast bowlers are no longer being picked only as backup options. Strong performances in domestic cricket are now translating directly into opportunities at the international level.

If Shami hopes to wear the India whites again, he may have to continue performing consistently in tournaments such as the Duleep Trophy while proving that he is fully fit.

The competition for a spot in India’s Test squad is now fiercer than ever with emerging pacers turning in big hauls regularly, leaving even the seasoned names with very little margin for error.