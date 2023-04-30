ALB vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST

Best players list of ALB vs BRE, Albano Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team ALB vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of ALB vs BRE, Albano Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Albano vs Brescia CC will take place at 08:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 31, Sunday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

ALB vs BRE My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Y Dullu(c)

Batters: B Hussain, R Mudassar(vc)

All Rounders: Q Sajjad, M Lal, A Raza I, D Cheema

Bowlers: P Kumar, J Muhammad, B Bangar, A Nirman

ALB vs BRE Probable XI

Albano:Arvind Kumar, Monu Lal(C), Anmol Singh(WK), Ranjot Singh, Hamid Nasir-I, Gurjit- Singh, Ajay Kumar, 8. Kuldip Singh, Parveen Kumar, Ammy Nirman, Bharti Bangar

Brescia CC: Riaz Mudassar, Yasir Dullu, Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Husnain, Javed Muhammad, Imran Naveed, Ali Raza Islam, Qalab Sajjad, Imad Khan and Ihsan Ullah