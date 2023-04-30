Advertisement

ALB vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST

Best players list of ALB vs BRE, Albano Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 30, 2023 6:26 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

TOSS: The match toss between Albano vs Brescia CC will take place at 08:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 31, Sunday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

ALB vs BRE My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Y Dullu(c)

Batters: B Hussain, R Mudassar(vc)

All Rounders: Q Sajjad, M Lal, A Raza I, D Cheema

Bowlers: P Kumar, J Muhammad, B Bangar, A Nirman

ALB vs BRE Probable XI

Albano:Arvind Kumar, Monu Lal(C), Anmol Singh(WK), Ranjot Singh, Hamid Nasir-I, Gurjit- Singh, Ajay Kumar, 8. Kuldip Singh, Parveen Kumar, Ammy Nirman, Bharti Bangar

Brescia CC: Riaz Mudassar, Yasir Dullu, Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Husnain, Javed Muhammad, Imran Naveed, Ali Raza Islam, Qalab Sajjad, Imad Khan and Ihsan Ullah

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

