ALB vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Albano vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 8, At Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

ALB vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Albano vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 8

ALB vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Albano vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 8, Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

TOSS: The match toss between Albano vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club will take place at 5:30 PM IST

Start Time: 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

ALB vs JIB My Dream11 Team

Anmol Singh, Athisham Sajjad, Hardeep Singh-1, Jorawar Singh, Muhammad Sajjad, Rizwan Mohy Uddin, Shahrukh Ahmed Butt-I, Parveen Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Ahmed Rukhsar, Suleman Ali

ALB vs JIB Probable XI

Albano: Hardeep Singh-1, Irfan Shaikh, Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Athisham Sajjad, Arslan Sabir, Jorawar Singh, Jaspal Ram, Rohit Kumar, Dev Cheema, Gurjit Singh.

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club: Ahmad Hassan, Nawaz Sharukh, Saif Ur Rehman, Sadat Ali, Rizwan Tanveer, Faheem Nazir, Hasnat Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Ghulam Farid, Aliraza Qaisar, Faraz Ahmad.