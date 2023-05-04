My Dream11 Team ALB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of ALB vs KIN-XI, Albano Dream11 Team Player List, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Albano vs Kings-XI will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 4, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

ALB vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Vikas Kumar

Batters: Arvind Kumar, Sarbjit Singh and Simranjit Singh(c)

All-Rounders: Dev Cheema, Jagmeet Singh and Monu Lal(vc)

Bowlers: Ammy Nirman, Jaswinder Singh, Kanwaljot Singh and Ullah Habib

ALB vs KIN-XI Probable XI

Albano (ALB) : Arvind Kumar, Kuldip Singh, Hardeep Singh, Hamid Nasir, Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Ammy Nirman, Bharti Bangar, Monu Lal and Ranjot Singh

Kings XI (KIN-XI): Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Ullah Habib, Kanwaljot Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Rizwan Tahir and Jaipal Singh

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.