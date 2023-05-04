Advertisement
ALB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Albano vs Kings-XI will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 4, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
ALB vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Vikas Kumar
Batters: Arvind Kumar, Sarbjit Singh and Simranjit Singh(c)
All-Rounders: Dev Cheema, Jagmeet Singh and Monu Lal(vc)
Bowlers: Ammy Nirman, Jaswinder Singh, Kanwaljot Singh and Ullah Habib
ALB vs KIN-XI Probable XI
Albano (ALB) : Arvind Kumar, Kuldip Singh, Hardeep Singh, Hamid Nasir, Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Ammy Nirman, Bharti Bangar, Monu Lal and Ranjot Singh
Kings XI (KIN-XI): Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Ullah Habib, Kanwaljot Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Rizwan Tahir and Jaipal Singh
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
ALB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
