ALB vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 34: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 7:00 PM IST

Best players list of ALB vs TRA, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team ALB vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of ALB vs TRA, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Albano Trentino Aquila will take place at 04:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 31, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

ALB vs TRA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anmol Singh

Batters: Awais Ashiq, Hamid Nasir-I, Arvind Kumar, Adeel Ahmed-II

All-rounders: Lovepreet Singh-II, Monu Lal, Ranjot Singh

Bowlers: Gurpreet Singh-III, Chaudhry Adeel, Usman Arshad

ALB vs TRA Probable XI

Albano (ALB) : Arvind Kumar, Monu Lal(C), Anmol Singh(WK), Ranjot Singh, Hamid Nasir-I, Gurjit- Singh, Ajay Kumar, 8. Kuldip Singh, Parveen Kumar, Ammy Nirman, Bharti Bangar

Trentino Aquila (TRA) : Lovepreet Singh-II, Adeel Ahmed-II, Awais Ashiq, Chaudhry Adeel, Gurpreet Singh-III, Usman Arshad-I, Ali Saqib Arshad(C), Muhammad Arslan-I, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali, Awais Asghar