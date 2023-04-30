Advertisement

ALB vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 34: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 7:00 PM IST

Best players list of ALB vs TRA, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 30, 2023 4:45 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Best players list of ALB vs TRA, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Albano Trentino Aquila will take place at 04:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 31, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

ALB vs TRA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anmol Singh

Batters: Awais Ashiq, Hamid Nasir-I, Arvind Kumar, Adeel Ahmed-II

All-rounders: Lovepreet Singh-II, Monu Lal, Ranjot Singh

Bowlers: Gurpreet Singh-III, Chaudhry Adeel, Usman Arshad

ALB vs TRA Probable XI

Albano (ALB) : Arvind Kumar, Monu Lal(C), Anmol Singh(WK), Ranjot Singh, Hamid Nasir-I, Gurjit- Singh, Ajay Kumar, 8. Kuldip Singh, Parveen Kumar, Ammy Nirman, Bharti Bangar

Trentino Aquila (TRA) : Lovepreet Singh-II, Adeel Ahmed-II, Awais Ashiq, Chaudhry Adeel, Gurpreet Singh-III, Usman Arshad-I, Ali Saqib Arshad(C), Muhammad Arslan-I, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali, Awais Asghar

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

