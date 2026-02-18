Albie Morkel vs Morne Morkel: Battle of brothers set for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash

Two brothers, two dressing rooms, one massive Super 8 clash - Albie and Morne Morkel in India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 showdown.

Morne Morkel and Albie Morkel

The Super 8 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, will bring back memories of the 2024 final between India and South Africa – a match India won to end a 17-year ICC trophy wait.

But this time, the spotlight won’t just be on the players. Off the field, it will be a true ‘battle of brothers’ – with Albie Morkel in South Africa’s camp and Morne Morkel working with defending champions India.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Battle of brothers: Albie vs Morne

Morne Morkel has been serving as India’s bowling coach for over a year after joining head coach Gautam Gambhir’s support staff.

On the other hand, former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel is currently working as a ‘specialist consultant’ with captain Aiden Markram’s Proteas during the T20 World Cup 2026.

When asked about the unique situation of facing his brother in such a big game, Albie responded with a smile:

“We don’t talk to each other. I think my mother, she’s more worried than us. She doesn’t know who to support, India or South Africa.”

Albie made the comment ahead of South Africa’s Group A match against UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Albie’s IPL legacy with CSK

The 44-year-old Albie Morkel is fondly remembered for his match-winning performances with Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

He played for CSK from 2007 to 2013 and picked up 76 wickets for the franchise in the IPL. He also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 241 runs in 2007 at a strike rate of 147.85 and 198 runs in 2009 at a strike rate of 151.14.

What does a ‘Specialist Consultant’ do?

Explaining his role with the South African team, Albie said: “It’s been an interesting term, a specialist consultant. I had to figure it out myself a little bit. But I guess it’s anything it takes to help the team do well in the World Cup. So do a bit of both, batting, and fielding, mostly focus around the bowling for now. And yeah, do some work with the lower order batters, swing work, and stuff like that.”

In simple terms, Albie is helping the team wherever needed – especially with bowling plans and improving the lower-order batting.

‘Real World Cup’ begins with Super 8

Albie believes the tournament truly begins now with the Super 8 stage. South Africa are placed in a tough group alongside India, Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming challenges, he said: “I think the World Cup really starts now, even though we had a tough group. Now you face India, possibly Australia or Zimbabwe and what’s the other one? West Indies in our group. So it’s really tough.“

“It’s going to be all good games. Yes, the pressure, there will be more pressure on those games because as you move later to towards the playoffs. But I feel we’ve got a very experienced group Bowlers and batting better so guys that’s been exposed to that whether it’s an IPL or other leagues is international cricket is a little bit different, but guys that can handle that pressure. So I think they actually will thrive in those circumstances where there’s a bit more pressure on the games.”

With both teams in strong form, Sunday’s Super 8 clash promises high intensity – not just between India and South Africa, but also between two brothers working hard from opposite dugouts.

South Africa’s Super 8 schedule in T20 World Cup 2026

Teams Venue Date Time India Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad February 22 7pm West Indies Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad February 26 3pm Zimbabwe Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi March 1 3pm

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/