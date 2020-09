ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Rome Match At Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, September 3, 1:30 PM IST Thursday

ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 - Rome Match At Roma

ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS T10 – Rome game between Kings XI Cricket Club and Roma Cricket Club on Wednesday (September 2) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Kings XI Cricket Club scored 103/4 in their allotted 10 overs courtesy Jaipal Singh’s blistering 15-ball 36. In response, Roma Cricket Club rode on Navodh Kalansuriya’s unbeaten 30 to seal the deal with four wickets and six balls remaining.

ALCC vs RBCC TOSS TIMING: 1:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

ALCC vs RBCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper- Gurmukh Singh

Batsmen- Sukhbir Singh, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib

All-Rounders- G Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ahmed MD-Rahat, Hossain Fahad

Bowlers- Awan Ahmad, Ahmed Anik, Amin Munsurul

ALCC vs RBCC Full Squads

ALCC: Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Kumar Manoj, Gurdip Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hossain Mubarak, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Sarbjit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Jaswant Singh, Awan Ahmad

RBCC: Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD-Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra-Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed-Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain

