English cricketer and Pakistan Super League (PSL) Karachi Kings recruit Alex Hales on Monday said that he feels the quality of bowling in PSL is better than that of Indian Premier League (IPL).

“IPL has more spinners to pick from, but here at the PSL the seam bowling is the toughest you will face anywhere in the world. I’d rank it certainly right up there,” Alex Hales was quoted as saying by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq in his tweet.

Alex Hales “IPL has more spinners to pick from, but here at the PSL the seam bowling is the toughest you will face anywhere in the world. I’d rank it certainly right up there” #PSL5 Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 2, 2020

Earlier, Hales went unsold in the IPL auctions held late last year. He felt IPL has more spinners, but when it comes to pacers, PSL is better.

Hales has been in good form in the fifth edition of PSL. In the Kings last encounter against Peshawar Zalmi, he smashed 49 off 27 balls to help his side gun down 152 inside 18 overs. Kings won the match by six wickets.

Currently, Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table with four wins from five games while Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have three wins each from five games.

The 31-year-old has played 70 ODIs and scored 2419 runs at an average of 37.8. He also has six centuries to his name.