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Algeria stage stunning second-half comeback to beat Jordan in Group J World Cup clash

Algeria produced a stunning second-half comeback with two set-piece goals to defeat Jordan in Group J, knocking them out of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 23, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Published On Jun 23, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 23, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Algeria complete stunning comeback win over Jordan

Algeria complete stunning comeback win over Jordan in FIFA World Cup 2026

Algeria came from behind to beat Jordan 2-1 in the Group J match here at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium and keep alive their hopes of a place in the knockout round at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Algeria stun Jordan with second-half comeback to seal knockout progress

Jordan, who took the lead, have now been eliminated from the World Cup after Algeria secured a devastating second-half comeback with both their goals coming from well-worked set pieces. With this result, Argentina are now confirmed as the winners of Group J.

Both teams were desperate for a positive result at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium after tasting defeat in their opening matches, and while neither was able to carve out any clear opportunities in the opening exchanges, it was Algeria that were the more proactive side, reports FIFA.

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Jordan maintained their concentration impressively, though, and it was instead Jamal Sellami’s men who broke the deadlock in the 36th minute as Algeria became the 44th nation to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Algeria complete stunning comeback to defeat Jordan in Group J clash

Mousa Al Tamari miscued and sliced the ball across the penalty area into the path of Nizar Al Rashdan, and he made a far cleaner connection on his effort to sweep home with the outside of his right boot.

It was now Algeria’s turn to stay composed, and after pinning Jordan back for a prolonged spell after the restart, Nadhir Benbouali headed them level from a 69th-minute corner.

Amine Gouiri then completed the turnaround with eight minutes remaining, tucking in from close range after the ball fell to him at another corner.

Algeria have now kept only one clean sheet in 15 FIFA World Cup matches. That came in the 0-0 draw against England in 2010.

With this result, Argentina are now confirmed as the winners of Group J.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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