Ali Khan's Sensational 7-Wicket Spell Leads USA To CWC Qualifiers With Thrilling 25-Run Win Over Jersey | WATCH

Ali Khan bowled a spell of 7-32 an USA defended 231 runs against Jersey in the CWC 2023 Qualifier Playoffs.

Updated: April 5, 2023 5:13 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Windhoek: USA defeated Jersey in their final round-robin match at the ICC Qualifier playoffs by 25 runs to secure a place in the CWC Qualifiers for the first time since 2005. A magnificent seven-wicket haul by pacer Ali Khan helped the team defend a total of 231 set by the USA.

Ali Khan was on fire with the new ball and bowled a sensational spell which saw him take five wickets for seven runs in his first three overs before returning to take two crucial wickets at the death to finish with figures of 7 for 32 in 9.4 overs. Ali Khan's magical numbers are the second-best figures by an associate bowler after Rashid Khan's 7-18 against West Indies. This is also the seventh-best figure across all ODIs for any bowler.

USA Beat Jersey By 25 Runs In ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoffs

Meanwhile, put in to bat first with a top-two spot up for grabs, the USA were restricted to just 231 in their quota of 50 overs.

Jersey kept picking wickets at regular intervals but opener Steven Taylor held one end strong. He stitched crucial partnerships with Saiteja Mukkamalla (54-run stand) and Gajanand Singh (69 runs) to bail the USA out of trouble, the ICC informed on Tuesday.

Nisarg Patel and Jessy Singh made vital contributions lower down the order to push the USA to a substantial total. Benjamin Ward was the pick of the bowlers, breaking the back of the USA batting lineup by scalping four wickets.

In reply, Jersey's chase never took off as Ali Khan ran through the top and middle-order with a five-wicket haul inside the first six overs. Asa Tribe and Jonty Jenner went on the defensive to curb USA's ascendency but were already playing catch-up having lost half their side with just 17 runs on board.

Once Jenner was dismissed, Tribe put together a brilliant Benjamin Ward 97-run stand that gave Jersey hopes of mounting an unlikely comeback before the duo fell within a span of four overs as the USA wrested control.

At 168/8, Jersey were down and out but there was yet another twist in the tale - Julius Sumerauer and Charles Perchard took the attack to the USA and gave their side a glimmer of hope. However, those hopes were dashed as Ali Khan returned and picked up two wickets to finish with figures of 7/32.

The win, along with Namibia's victory over Canada, ensured that the USA finish in the top two and as a result, sealed the berth in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

(With Inputs From IANS)

