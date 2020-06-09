A prime accused in the 2000 cricket match-fixing scandal, Sanjeev Chawla has made startling claims in his disclosure with the crime branch. Chawla has reportedly claimed that all cricket matches are fixed with the 22 players in the field following working towards a pre-determined outcome, similar to a script.

Chawla was extradited from UK to India earlier this year and is alleged to have fixed a match between India and South Africa in the year 2000. The then South Africa captain Hansie Cronje admitted to his involvement in the scandal resulting in a life-ban.

He later died in a plane crash.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR in the case in 2000 but the charge sheet was filed 13 years later in with Chawla being brought back to the country in 2020.

Chawla also alleges involvement of the underworld mafia in cricket corruption comparing cricket matches to “movies which are already directed by someone.” He reportedly told Delhi Police that the “syndicate” has on its target DCP (Crime Branch) Dr G Ram Gopal Naik and his life too was under threat.

However, Chawla’s advocate has dismissed the claims as “figment of imagination of the police”.

“The statement purportedly given by Sanjeev Chawla on 14/02/2020 is a figment of imagination of the police. This document was never shown to him, thus there was no question of refusing to sign. He saw this document for the first time when the copy of supplementary chargesheet was served on him,” advocate Vikas Pahwa told The Indian Express.

Pahwa, in fact, claims Chawla denies ever being a cricket bookie or having any knowledge or involvement in match-fixing.

” He (Chawla) has categorically denied having any knowledge or involvement in any kind of match-fixing or ever being a cricket bookie,” Pahwa said.