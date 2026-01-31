All eyes on star player Harshit Rana, who could be X-factor for Indian team at T20 World Cup 2026

Star Indian player and one of the greatest bowler Harshit Rana could become the X-factor for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Harshit Rana

Star Indian player and one of the greatest pacers of all time. Harshit Rana, is a young and talented Indian cricketer born on December 22, 2001, in Ghevra near New Delhi. Young star Harshit Rana, who is known for his great bowling performances. Harshit is a right-arm fast bowler and right-handed batter.

However, Harshit Rana gets more appreciation and applause because of his amazing bowling performances and clean hitting. He is known for his match-winning performances and ability to take big wickets in limited-overs cricket. He is also an excellent fielder and delivers a brilliant knock in limited-overs cricket.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

The advantage for the Indian team of having Harshit Rana in the squad is that. He is known for his genuine pace, bounce, aggression, the ability to hit the deck hard, and swing in both directions. He also offers lower-order batting firepower, with a solid technique and the capacity to score quick runs under pressure. This great performance is leading him towards becoming a great all-rounder.

However, speaking about star Indian player Harshit Rana’s background. Harshit started playing cricket at the age of 10. He got these brilliant skills and talent under his father Pradeep Rana’s guidance.

Harshit Rana’s Indian Premier League (IPL)

Speaking about his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. Star Indian player and one of the most dominating pacers, Harshit Rana made his debut as a replacement for KKR in 2022. However, the young Indian talent shocked the world with his iconic performance for KKR in 2024 as he took 19 wickets in only 13 matches at an average of 20.16. His brilliant bowling performance also helped Kolkata Knight Riders to became winners of IPL. However, KKR showcased faith in him for his bowling and now also all-round abilities.

Harshit Rana’s international career

Talking about his international career, star Indian player Harshit Rana made his Test debut in December 2024 against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, he got the chance to showcase his skills and potential in T20I as well on January 31, 2025 against one of the toughest rivals, England on January 31, 2025, in Pune. His ODI debut also came against England on February 6, 2025 in Nagpur.

However, in his ODI debut against England, he showcased his epic bowling performance as he took 3 wickets for 53 runs and became the first Indian to claim 3+ wickets on debut across all formats. On the other hand, he was part of India’s victorious 2025 Champions Trophy squad and delivered career-best ODI figures of 4/39 against Australia at the SCG in late 2025. Domestically, he impressed early with 21 wickets in five Ranji Trophy matches in 2022-23 and showcased batting depth with an unbeaten 122 off 86 in the Duleep Trophy.

If we talk about his January 2026 stats. Overall, he delivered a great performance. The Indian star has played around 9 matches and took nine wickets at an average of 33.00 with the highest figures of 3/33, economy 10.61, and batting contributions including a key 35 off quick balls in tough chases.

ODIs (14 matches): 26 wickets at average 27.38 (best 4/39), economy 6.22; 124 runs at average 24.80 (highest 52, strike rate 121+).

Tests (2 matches): 4 wickets at 50.75 (best 3/48); limited batting (7 runs).

IPL (34 matches across seasons): 40 wickets at average 25.73 (best 3/24), economy 9.51; batting 59 runs at strike rate 105+ (highest 34).

First-Class (14 matches): 50 wickets at 27.80 (best 7/45); 499 runs including one century.

How Harshit Rana Can Impact the T20 World Cup 2026

Star player and young talent, Harshit Rana, could play a major role for the Indian team in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The whole cricket world is aware of his all-round abilities and heroics. He is known for his wicket-taking abilities. He can be an asset for Team India with his upgraded batting knocks and performances, which powers the team and gives them more balance.

His contribution with the bat and ball can help the Indian team in under-pressure situations. On the other hand, if we talk about middle order. He is the perfect choice to score good runs and also increase the run rate for the team.

He is also a sharp fielder and adds energy to the team on the field. This helps save runs and puts pressure on the opposition.

TRENDING NOW

Overall, Harshit Rana’s ability to contribute with the bat, ball, and in the field makes him a valuable player. If he continues his good form, he could be one of India’s key players in the T20 World Cup 2026.

India T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.