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‘All glory to him…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s emotional gesture for Mukesh after CSK victory

Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated CSK’s dominant win over Mumbai Indians to Mukesh Choudhary, making it an emotional moment in IPL 2026. Read full story.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 24, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

Published On Apr 24, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 24, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Choudhary

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated CSK’s comprehensive 103-run victory to Mukesh Choudhary, who featured in the match despite the recent demise of his mother, as players wore black armbands in tribute during their clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

CSK post big total with strong batting effort

CSK delivered a dominant all-round performance, posting a formidable 207/6 after opting to bat first. Sanju Samson led from the front with a magnificent unbeaten 101, while contributions across the batting order ensured the total crossed the 200-run mark.

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MI struggle in chase as bowlers dominate

In response, the Mumbai Indians struggled from the outset and were eventually bowled out for 104 in 19 overs. Akeal Hosein starred with the ball, picking up four wickets, while Noor Ahmad provided crucial support.

Also Read: Good news for MS Dhoni fans! CSK star set to return for clash against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026

‘Pretty tough on him’: Gaikwad after emotional win

“Pretty tough on him (Mukesh Choudhary), I would dedicate this win to him. All glory to him. Everyone chipped in and wanted to be there for him. Feels good (on the win),” Gaikwad said after the match.

Gaikwad explains toss decision and pitch reading

Speaking about the decision at the toss, Gaikwad revealed it was instinctive. “My gut feeling wanted me to bat first. Sanju and I said that it wasn’t coming on nicely.”

He credited the collective batting effort, highlighting the importance of small contributions. “Everyone chipped in really well. Even the 20s helped. Sanju played a magnificent knock and took us home,” He said.

Mukesh to Quinton de Kock, that set the momentum. He started really well,” he added.

Praising the bowling unit and team balance, he added, “It’s a blessing to have Akeal and Noor. Everyone is settling. Everyone is calm and composed.”

CSK finding rhythm in IPL 2026

Reflecting on the team’s approach and growing rhythm in the tournament, Gaikwad said, “We have been doing well; it’s just starting to click. We are trying to cover all the bases. We start from zero, it’s about assessing.”

CSK move up in points table

Meanwhile, after the win, CSK have moved up to the fifth position in the points table with six points in seven matches. They will next face the Gujarat Titans on April 26.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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