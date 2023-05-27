'All Hail The King,' RCB Dressing Room Cherishes Kohli & Du Plessis's Fearless Cricket

RCB registered a scintillating win in the last match to strengthen their position in the IPL points table.

Hyderabad: There were all smiles in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room and among supporters after Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis played fearless cricket on the field and stitched up a partnership for ages to take the team to victory in the last match in Hyderabad. The win has put the team RCB in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Virat Kohli scored 100 off just 63 balls, while captain Faf du Plessis hit 71 off 47 deliveries to build a partnership of 172 runs. Their bold innings created a wave of excitement among players and they appreciated them for their magnificent batting which reflects a special in the team.

"Unbelievable partnership, of course, Faf has been doing it all year and Virat stepped up a notch today. All hail the king, that was a fantastic century from him. It was enjoyed by all of us," stated Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations of RCB, spoke in RCB Game Day video.

Wayne Parnell added, "The partnership was very good. I think two very experienced players were playing beautifully throughout the whole IPL but to finally get the three figures, I mean Virat Kohli in chase what more can you say? The partnership at the top was unbelievable."

On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell wasn't surprised with the innings and commented that it's their second nature to play bold on the field. "Brilliant innings, it was really good. 150 runs partnership, no biggie, that's what they do everyday. We are not surprised with these innings, they just need to keep doing it," chuckles Maxwell.

Virat Kohli's special innings gained special attention after the match as players showered their praise for the RCB legend. "What a fabulous inning for Virat, the moment he scored a boundary in the first over itself, you knew something special was brewing up and he just continued. Some of the shots he played, he silenced a lot of critics who say that he can't play big shots," stated head coach Sanjay Bangar.