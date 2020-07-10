Lungi Ngidi’s stance over the Black Lives Matter hasn’t gone down well with few former South Africa cricketers who have slammed him for ignoring the plights of ‘white farmers’ in the country.

Ngidi had said that racism is “something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand.”

However, Boeta Dippenaar, who played 38 Tests and 107 ODIs for South Africa between 1999 and 2007 claimed the BLM has become a ‘leftist political movement’ and that he will back Ngidi only when he will speak up against the attacks of farmers.

“I am afraid to say “Black Lives Matter” have become nothing more than leftist political movement. I would suggest that Lungi Ngidi listens a bit more to likes of Thomas Sowell, Larry Elder, Walter Williams and Milton Friedman,” Dippenaar said.

“All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks,” he added.

Former South Africa spinner Pat Symcox termed Ngidi’s comments as ‘nonesense’

“What nonsense is this. He must take his own stand if he wishes. Stop trying to get the Proteas involved in his belief,” Symcox said.

“Besides the fact that right now Cricket South Africa should be closed down. A proper dog and pony show with cricket being dragged through the mud daily. Buy popcorn and watch. Now when Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting,” he added.

Another former SA cricketer Rudy Steyn also brought forth the attacks on white farmers who he claimed are being ‘slaughtered like animals’

“I believe the Proteas should make a stand against racism, but if they stand up for ‘Black Lives Matter’ while ignoring the way white farmers are daily being ‘slaughtered’ like animals, they have lost my vote,” Steyn wrote on his Facebook page.

However, the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) has come out in support of Ngidi.

“At SACA, we support the concept of the athlete activist. Ultimately, individual activism translates to collective activism and it can lead to institutional change,” CEO Andrew Breetzke told ESPNcricinfo.

“We support Lungi in exercising his right to express his support for the BLM movement and we believe the unfair criticism directed at him undermines that right.”