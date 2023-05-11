All well With Jadeja & CSK? Star All-rounder likes Controversial tweet which sparks rift rumours
After liking a controversial tweet, Ravindra Jadeja sparks a massive rift between him and MS Dhoni rumour.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular sports team around the world. It has one of the largest fan base and one of the big reasons for it is the presence of talismanic MS Dhoni.
The 41-year-old has been with CSK since the start of IPL in 2008 and has been the face of the franchise. He shares a great reputation on and off the field and has brother-like bond with Ravindra Jadeja.
The duo have been playing together for CSK 2012.
In the ongoing season they are donning the role of a finisher for Men In Blue with Dhoni coming to bat at No. 8 and Jadeja at 7.
CSK defeated Delhi Capitals on May 10 and in the post match representation Jadeja opened about his batting position in the team and how the fans react to his performances. When asked about his batting position, he said that he prefer to stick to his current position as he believes that if the team is winning, he is happy.
As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practice here, we know what's the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions."
"Everyone's doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy" he said.
However, on Monday Jadeja liked a controversial tweet which indicated him falling out with MS Dhoni. Even though Jadeja quoted the above statement with a smile on his face but tweeter users posted his picture of him with a caption, "Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside... Belive me it's a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches!"
Ravindra Jadeja liked the post, indicating that he agrees with the same.
Here is the post:
Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside... Belive me it's a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches !@imjadeja you are prince of @ChennaiIPL ? pic.twitter.com/QrSG8sRcV5
Dr Rajkumar (@I_Raj13) May 10, 2023
MS Dhoni talked about his batting position
Many former cricketers also urged the MS Dhoni to promote himself in the batting order. Whereas during his post-match interview with Murali Kartik he clearly stated the reason behind why he chooses to bat in the lower-order for the side despite his aggressive hitting form.
"That's what my job is, I told them, 'this is what I'm supposed to do. Don't make me run a lot'," Dhoni told Kartik in the post-match presentation ceremony, drawing immense cheer from the crowd present at the stadium.
"It has been working. Others are doing their job, and I've told them that this is what I need to do. So, happy to contribute to whatever deliveries I'm getting. Accordingly, I'm practising also. What I may get in the game is what I actually practice, so it helps me perform," the CSK captain further said.
