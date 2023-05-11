All well With Jadeja & CSK? Star All-rounder likes Controversial tweet which sparks rift rumours

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular sports team around the world. It has one of the largest fan base and one of the big reasons for it is the presence of talismanic MS Dhoni.

The 41-year-old has been with CSK since the start of IPL in 2008 and has been the face of the franchise. He shares a great reputation on and off the field and has brother-like bond with Ravindra Jadeja.

The duo have been playing together for CSK 2012.

In the ongoing season they are donning the role of a finisher for Men In Blue with Dhoni coming to bat at No. 8 and Jadeja at 7.

CSK defeated Delhi Capitals on May 10 and in the post match representation Jadeja opened about his batting position in the team and how the fans react to his performances. When asked about his batting position, he said that he prefer to stick to his current position as he believes that if the team is winning, he is happy.

As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practice here, we know what's the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions."

"Everyone's doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy" he said.

However, on Monday Jadeja liked a controversial tweet which indicated him falling out with MS Dhoni. Even though Jadeja quoted the above statement with a smile on his face but tweeter users posted his picture of him with a caption, "Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside... Belive me it's a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches!"

Ravindra Jadeja liked the post, indicating that he agrees with the same.

