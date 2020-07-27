In an effort to provide context to ODI cricket, the International Cricket Council has announced the inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League which will serve as the qualifier for the world cup 2023 competition.

The Super League will feature 13 teams – 12 full members and the Netherlands who qualified after winning the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17. The top-seven teams will get an automatic berth in the ODI World Cup to be played in India.

It league gets underway from 30th July 2020 in Southampton when an ODI series between world champions England and Ireland starts.

The Super League will see each side play four home and four away three match series.

“We’re looking forward to playing cricket again and to the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. Given the situation, it will be quite different to the last time we played at home, when we lifted the World Cup at Lord’s, but it’s nice to be starting our journey for the next edition of the tournament,” England captain Eoin Morgan said.

“I’m sure cricket fans all over the world will be excited to see white-ball cricket resume and we’re looking forward to the challenge. Ireland are a talented team who have shown over the years that they can beat the best on their day. We look forward to what promises to be an interesting series,” he added.

Andrew Balbirnie, Captain Ireland said: “It’s a privilege to be playing in the inaugural series of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. It is obviously going to be a huge challenge taking on the team that won the World Cup just a year ago but we have prepared well and have taken confidence from our form over the early months of 2020.”

“What is important is that we are getting back on the field. I hope international cricket’s return is steady during these challenging times.

“I look forward to the Irish side putting on a good performance in the upcoming series as we start our campaign for World Cup qualification.”

Further updates on the Super League and its fixtures will be shared in due course, after a discussion with ICC Member Boards.

“We are delighted to get the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League underway with world cup winners England against Ireland,” ICC General Manager – Cricket Operations Geoff Allardice said in a statement on Monday. “The league will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket over the next three years, as qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is at stake. The Super League gives cricket fans around the world even more reasons to watch as the drama of league cricket unfolds.”

“The decision last week to move the World Cup back to late 2023 gives us more time to schedule any games lost due to COVID-19 and preserve the integrity of the qualification process, meaning it will be decided on the field of play, which is important,” he added.