Veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik reckons that should the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup be held this year, Pakistan stand a good chance at winning the showpiece event for the second time in their history.

Malik explains that to win a tournament of this scale, a team requires a solid bowling attack and a decent batting line-up – both the boxes his team ticks.

“I believe our chances are very good,” Shoaib told PakPassion. “In order to win these kinds of events, you have to have a very strong bowling attack and I think we have that box ticked. In addition, we also have a good batting line-up to complement that strong bowling attack.”

Additionally, Malik, who has scored 2321 runs and 28 wickets from 113 T20Is, reasons that the fielding and fitness standards have also improved and on the big grounds of Australia, those things are must.

“Not only that, but our fielding has also developed and improved over the years, which is important on big grounds. Our fitness is much improved and better than it was in previous years, so overall, I think we will be right up there as a team that stands a very good chance of winning this tournament if it goes ahead,” the 38-year-old said.

Uncertainty over the fate of this year’s T20 World Cup remains with the ICC deferring its decision as it follows the wait and watch policy, hoping for the coronavirus situation to improve.

Australia, the hosts, have already said organising the tournament seems unrealistic due to the prevailing circumstances. In the likelihood of the world cup going ahead, the matches will be played behind the closed doors.

Malik is part of the 29-man squad for the England tour which leaves on June 28. The tour comprises three Tests and as many T20Is and will be played in empty stadiums.

“Of course, we all like to see packed stadiums and matches that have a buzz from the crowd, which all adds to the spectacle. But right now, the situation around the world is very concerning and we must do what is right for everyone’s health and safety,” he said.

“Hopefully one day and not too far into the future crowds will be back. But for now, cricket needs to be played and if this is what needs to be done to get cricket back on then we must support it and accept it,” he added.