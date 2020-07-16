ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA Match 17 July 16, 2:30 PM IST

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team And Picks

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Tips: Six matches were played in the ECS T10 Gothenburg on Wednesday with Kristianstad featuring in four of them but managing to win just one. Linkoping played three matches, winning all of them.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

ALM vs JKP My Dream11 Team

Nasir Batcha (captain), Riaz Khan (vice-captain), Arfat Tahir, Bilal Munir Rahul Ganju, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Asif Meer, Ankith Shah, Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad

Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA Full Squad List

ALM: Junaid Khan, Sardar Sahak, Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sabawoon Sherzad, Shakil Arshad, Inderpal Singh, Raza Muradi, Abdul Sayed, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Ankith Shah, Cameron Crowley, Hamayun BabaKhan, Sher Rahman, Asif Meer, Ranjan Samal, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ayaz Hussain, Sidharth Rana, Imran Sabawoon, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shiva Thever, Samiulhaq Gujer

JKP: Babar Rehman, Usman Ali, Muhamamd Qasim, Mustafa Zabihullah, Adil Javiad, Riaz Khan, Mansoor Afzal, Talha Omer, Sheraz Ali, Sohail Zia, Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad, Bilal Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Bhavya Patel, Zubair Zia, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha, Fahim Mandozai