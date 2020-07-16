ALM vs KSS Dream11, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Team, Full Squad Almhult CC vs Kristianstad CC Fantasy Tips Match 19 July 16, 6:30 PM IST

ALM vs KSS Dream11 Team And Picks

ALM vs KSS Dream11 Tips: Six matches were played in the ECS T10 Gothenburg on Wednesday with Kristianstad featuring in four of them but managing to win just one. Linkoping played three matches, winning all of them.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Almhult CC vs Kristianstad CC CA Toss Time: 6:00 PM IST

ALM vs KSS Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

ALM vs KSS My Dream11 Team

Sardar Sahak (captain), Ihsanullah Wafa (vice-captain), Waheedullah Musleh, Dinesh Adhikari, Niamatullah Musleh, Arfat Tahir, Asif Meer, Ankith Shah, Hafizullah Shinwari, Khushhal Khawri, Zaheer Qarebullah

Almhult CC vs Kristianstad CC Full Squad List

ALM: Rahul Ganju, Dinesh Adhikari, Sabawoon Sherzad, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Ankith Shah, Vimal Palwankar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Hamayun Babakhan, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal

KSS: Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari, Sajid Kha, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri