Always Want to Give 110 Per Cent Whether It’s Domestic or IPL: Siddharth Kaul | EXCLUSIVE

Team India fast bowler Siddharth Kaul expressed his love and passion for the game of cricket. Siddharth, who has been performing consistently in the domestic circuit for the past many years, failed to cement his place in the national team but has not lost hope. Every player needs to have faith in himself to represent his country at the highest level and Siddharth has enough of it.

The 31-year-old has played just three ODIs and three T20Is for the Indian team but in the domestic circuit, he has picked 232 wickets in 63 first-class matches and in List A cricket he has 169 scalps under his kitty.

In an exclusive conversation with CricketCountry, Siddharth Kaul said he always wanted to give his 110 per cent whether it’s playing for his state side or IPL in order to get a national call.

“Whenever I am playing any tournament and there is selection coming up for the A team, my hopes get high. Because I want to give 110 per cent for the team whether it’s domestic or IPL season and that reflects on my performance. I love the game and have a passion for the game. So whenever the selection is on the radar I always get hopeful because it’s necessary to be prepared for the occasion,” Kaul said.

Talking about India’s preferable combination in the World Test Championship final, Kaul said it will be a call taken by the team management after understanding the wicket better.

“It’s team management’s call on the bowling combination as they will understand the longevity of the wicket and then make the call. Every bowler in Team India is an impact player and that’s why they are playing for the country. They have proved themselves and it’s a big reason behind India’s domination in Test cricket as no .1. And now, Virat Kohli wants India to aim for the top spot in all three formats,” added Kaul.

Siddharth won the Under-19 World Cup for India under Virat Kohli’s captaincy in 2008. On Kohli’s growth, he said with experience, the Indian captain has become very mature and the understanding between the players is a big plus point for him.

“Basically, in the initial stages, it is very difficult to judge any player but Virat Kohli was successful at the Under-19 World Cup and we all felt good about him at that time. In the current scenario, he has got experience and is now very mature. The understanding between the players of the Indian team is very good and it plays a very vital role for any captain. It’s a plus point for Kohli,” Kaul concluded.