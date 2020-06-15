ALZ vs SMI Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Alby Zalmi CC vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ALZ vs SMI at Marsta Cricket Club: Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska F reningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Alby Zalmi CC vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club

ALZ vs SMI My Dream11 Team

Azam Khalil (captain), Rahel Khan (vice-captain), Ismaeel Zia, Rohit Svs, Saad Anis, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Pratik Sankhe, Sanjay Mahajan, Zia Alozai, Faraan Chaudhry, Chandrakant Shelar

ALZ vs SMI Squads

Alby Zalmi CC: Basir Sahebi, Kashif Aziz, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Javed, Rohollah Stanikzai, Saad Anis, Zabihullah Niazy, Aman Khan, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Faseeh Choudhary, Munib Safi, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Noman Walyat, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Rahel khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Samiallah Khalil, Shahed Ali, Sheikh Iqbal, Syed Muhammad Talha, Talha Masood, Yakob Safi, Yasir Sultan, Zia Alozai, Amanullah Safi, Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Abdullah Khalil, Usman Jabbar

Stockholm Mumbai Indians: Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ALZ Dream11 Team/ SMI Dream11 Team/ Alby Zalmi CC Dream11 Team/ Stockholm Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.