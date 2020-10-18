AM vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Afghan ODD Match 10

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Amo Region vs Band-e-Amir Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AM vs BD at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: After the excitement of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 got underway from October 10 in Kandhar. In another exciting match of Afghan One-day cup on magnificent Monday, Amo Region will take on the Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 AM vs BD match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 19 in India. It is the last game of the league stage and there is a lot to play for. The current table toppers, Amo Region will take on Band-e-Amir Region in this all-important clash. The winner of this game will finish at the top and will directly qualify for the final. While Amo Region have won all of their three games, Band-e-Amir’s impressive run was halted by Mis Ainak Region. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Afghan ODD match 10 – AM vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction, Amo Region vs Band-e-Amir Region Dream11 Tips, AM vs BD Probable Playing XIs, AM vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Tips.

TOSS: The Afghan ODD match toss between Amo Region and Band-e-Amir Region will take place at 9.30 AM (IST) – October 19 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Afsar Zazai

Batsmen: Darwish Rasooli (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Imran Janat

All-rounders: Javed Ahmadi, Karim Janat (VC)

Bowlers: Nijat Masood, Zahid Zakhail, Nangeyalia Kharote, Amir Hamza

AM vs BD Probable Playing XIs

Amo Region Javed Ahmadi, Zahid Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farhan Zakhil, Abdul Wasi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdul Malik, Wafadar Momand, Mirwais Ashraf, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Band-e-Amir Region Karim Janat, Imran Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Nijat Masood, Naveel-ul-Haq/Shafiqullah Ghafar, Amir Hamza, Waqar Salamkheil.

AM vs BD Squads

Amo Region (AM): Javed Ahmadi, Zahid Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farhan Zakhil, Abdul Wasi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdul Malik, Wafadar Momand, Mirwais Ashraf, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Saleem, Zohaib, Azim Khan, Samiullah, Kamil, Jamshid Khan, Ijaz.

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD): Imran Janat, Zia-ul-Haq, Nijat Masood, Younas Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Sardar, Amir Hamza, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Shamsurrahman Wali Khail, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Farmanullah Safi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Asif Musazai, Waqar Salamkheil.

