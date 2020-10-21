AM vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Amo Region vs Mis Ainak Region Final One-day Match at Kandahar Cricket Stadium 10 AM IST October 22 Thursday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Amo Region vs Mis Ainak Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AM vs MAK at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: It’s the big final match of the Afghan One-day cup on magnificent Thursday, Amo Region will take on Mis Ainak Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 AM vs MAK final match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 22 in India. After an intense competition amongst five teams, Amo Region and Mis Ainak Region will take each other on in the Final of the Afghan One Day Cup 2020. The two teams, who are the most deserving of the title clash, finished the league stage at the first and the second spots respectively. Moreover, both the teams would be praying to win the toss as it has played a major role in the tournament so far. Chasing has been the trend in this tournament with a success rate of 72.72 per cent. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Afghan ODD Final- AM vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Amo Region vs Mis Ainak Region Dream11 Tips, AM vs MAK Probable Playing XIs, AM vs MAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips.

TOSS: The Afghan ODD match toss between Amo Region and Band-e-Amir Dragons will take place at 9.30 AM (IST) – October 22 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Afsar Zazai

Batsmen: Zahid Zakhail, Imran Mir, Rahmat Shah

All-rounders: Javed Ahmadi (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bowlers: Mirwais Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Haseebullah, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman (VC)

AM vs MAK Probable Playing XIs

Amo Region Javed Ahmadi, Zahid Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farhan Zakhil, Jamshid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdul Malik, Wafadar Momand, Mirwais Ashraf, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Mis Ainak Region Imran Mir, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Asghar Atal, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zazai/Ziaur Rahman, Haseebullah.

AM vs MAK Squads

Amo Region (AM): Afsar Zazai, Abdul-Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Ijaz, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azim Khan, Kamil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah, Abdul Wasi, Jamshid Khan, Mirwais Ashraf, Mohammed Saleem, Wafadar Momand, Zahid Zakhail, Zohaib.

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran.

