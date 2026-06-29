Ambati Rayudu backs Gautam Gambhir’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decision, makes big statement on Shreyas Iyer

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu on Monday said it would be ‘very unfair’ to blame the batters for the side suffering a shock 2-0 T20I series defeat to Ireland, asserting that conditions will get considerably better once the team moves to the UK for the upcoming five-game series against England starting on July 1 in Durham.

Rayudu urges patience after India’s shock defeat to Ireland

In both games in Stormont, Belfast, India’s top order of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan crumbled against the new ball, especially when swing was on offer on pitches aiding bowlers. With left-arm pacer Jai Moondra wreaking havoc in both games, it served as a stark reminder of India’s perennial struggles against left-arm fast bowling, particularly when pitches were vastly different from the batting-friendly tracks witnessed during IPL 2026.

“I wouldn’t really read much into it because once they go to UK, they’ll encounter slightly better conditions to bat, especially also, they’ll be used to the conditions by then. So, it is very, very tough on them and we don’t really get wickets like that in India as well to prepare before going to a series like this. So, it’ll be very, very unfair to put all the blame on the batters,” Rayudu said while replying to a question from IANS in a virtual group interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

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He further pointed out that the Indian team did not have adequate preparation time to adjust from playing on flat tracks in the IPL to the two-paced pitches and stadiums with bigger boundaries in Ireland. “Firstly, I wouldn’t read much into the series against Ireland simply because I don’t think the Indian team had the preparation time to go on a tour like that and encounter the conditions that they have encountered there, especially coming off an IPL where they played on really flat tracks and the need of the hour was to have really high bat swing, bat lift and a very fast bat swing.

“In conditions like this, you need to really control your downswing and really need to time the ball and play the ball late and to make that adjustment in such a short while is very, very difficult. Also, our guys are so used to playing on the rise when the wickets are flat and the ball really comes on to the bat. It is very, very difficult to adjust and we have seen that happen against Ireland,” he added.

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Ambati Rayudu backs Shreyas Iyer, supports team management’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi call

Asked whether the Indian team management was clear about the role Washington Sundar is meant to play in the T20I setup, Rayudu said the off-spin bowling all-rounder remains primarily a bowling asset at this stage of his career, even as his batting continues to develop.

“In T20s, I think Washington Sundar for me is someone who can bowl really well. He’s up there with his bowling. But in terms of his batting, he can do a role batting at number four or five. But I don’t see him as a finisher as such because to be a premier finisher for India, you need to really bat well against both spin and pace and there too, you need to hit a lot of quality deliveries for boundaries or sixes under pressure.

“So I don’t see him doing that at this point in time. But eventually, he will get there as we have seen him really improve his batting in this IPL. So he can do a role whenever the conditions are in his favour,” Rayudu added.

On the decision to keep teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the playing eleven during the T20Is in Ireland, Rayudu backed the team management’s call, saying it would help him in the longer run.

“I think they did the right thing. It’s a good learning curve for Sooryavanshi to be in the dressing room, know the nitty-gritties of what is required to play in the Indian side, and what his role would be. There’ll be a lot of learning that he’ll take from these games and eventually, whenever he gets his opportunity, he’ll be much better prepared.

“It’s because the incumbents definitely deserve a go because they’ve done well for India. They’ve won the World Cup for India. So, they should be persisted with and whenever an opportunity arises, Sooryavanshi will be better prepared,” he added.

Quizzed on his advice for skipper Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming T20Is against England, Rayudu expressed confidence that conditions will help him to excel as a captain-cum-middle order batter after having a not-so memorable start to his life as India’s new captain in the shortest format.

“I think things will only get better. England will be a great challenge. I’m sure he’ll be up for it. Not only with his captaincy, but also his batting. The conditions will be far better than what they’ve encountered in Ireland. He’s a guy who always keeps things very, very simple.

“He doesn’t get too high or too low when it comes to wins or losses. So, I don’t see him really struggle as such. It’ll be a very, very natural and a good transition into the England series. He’s someone who can handle it with a lot of grace and he will go about his things normally. I’m sure this team will turn things around in the England series.“

Watch India Tour of England 2026 – England vs. India – 1st T20I on July 1, 2026, from 10:00 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony MAX.

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With IANS Inputs.