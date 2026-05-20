Ambati Rayudu makes MASSIVE Dhruv Jurel prediction after RR star’s match-winning knock vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel continues to earn praise for his impressive IPL 2026 campaign, and former India and chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu now believes the youngster still has several levels left to unlock in his batting.

Jurel played another important knock on Tuesday night, scoring an unbeaten half-century during Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase of 221 against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed most of the attention with his explosive 93, Jurel’s calm and composed innings under pressure also played a huge role in the victory.

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Ambati Rayudu sees massive future for Dhruv Jurel

Rayudu believes Jurel already has the qualities needed to become a complete T20 batter and said the Rajasthan Royals star could become even more dangerous if he improves his power-hitting further.

The former Chennai Super Kings batter was particularly impressed with Jurel’s clean technique and maturity during high-pressure situations.

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“I think he has at least four or five levels to unlock in his batting. He is one guy I feel who has extraordinary potential. He is so clean, so neat. He has such a good technique. He just needs to free up his bat swing a little bit. I’m sure he will work with coaches during the off-season or whenever he gets time and become a much better ball striker than he is right now,” Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo.

Jurel impresses with calmness during tense chase

Chasing a massive target of 221 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was never going to be easy, especially after the dismissal of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

However, Jurel remained calm till the very end and guided Rajasthan Royals home with five balls remaining.

The wicketkeeper-batter finished unbeaten on 53 and once again showed why he is being seen as one of the most dependable young Indian batters in T20 cricket.

Rayudu praises Jurel’s all-round batting ability

Rayudu also highlighted Jurel’s comfort against both pace and spin bowling and praised his awareness while rotating strike and running between the wickets.

According to him, Jurel already looks like a complete batter who only needs a few finishing touches to become a top-level player.

“His temperament is top-class. His play against pace, he is so comfortable. There are so many good things, he steps out, he plays the spin well, reads the length well, he runs well between the wickets. I think he is a complete package that just needs to be properly unlocked and probably trained,” he added.

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Dhruv Jurel enjoying breakthrough IPL 2026 season

Jurel has quietly been one of Rajasthan Royals’ most consistent performers this season.

The right-handed batter has scored 420 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2026 and already has five half-centuries to his name.

Jurel has not only scored important runs for Rajasthan Royals but has also maintained an attacking approach throughout the season with a strike rate of 150.