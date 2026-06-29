Ambati Rayudu names THIS player as India’s future no. 4 batter for England ODIs, his name is…

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu on Monday said Ishan Kishan is ideally suited to bat at number four in the ODI side once Virat Kohli returns to the playing eleven for the three-game series against England, starting on July 14, citing the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter’s scoring ability against both pace and spin making him a valuable addition in the batting order.

Rayudu sees Ishan Kishan as India’s future no. 4 batter

Kishan made a memorable comeback to ODI cricket with scores of 34 and 125 in ODIs against Afghanistan in Dharamshala and Lucknow earlier this month. With Kohli unavailable due to a hamstring injury, Kishan, ODI captain Shubman Gill and T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer all batted at the number three spot once.

“When it comes to Ishan Kishan, it is great that he is part of the ODI setup and being a left-hander, he’ll add a lot of value. So I see him eventually bat at number four. That is an ideal number for him. Being a left-hander, he plays spin exceptionally well and also plays pace well.

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“So he and Shreyas Iyer can have that role of number four and five batters. That will be a very, very formidable number four and five for India going forward,” Rayudu said while replying to a question from IANS in a virtual group interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

In the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, there’s been endless debate on whether Kohli and Rohit Sharma are certainties to play in the mega event. Rayudu, who played 55 ODIs and six T20Is for India and was shockingly dropped from the 2019 ODI World Cup squad, recalled how Kohli’s mental strength and preparation has always been top-class, citing the turnaround he made after a difficult Test series in England in 2014.

“A guy like him who is so meticulous with his processes, training, and methodology, he knows that there’ll be ups and downs. But when you’re so focused, when you’re so meticulous, when your training is so proper, you know that those lows will not last for a long time.

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Ambati Rayudu backs Rohit Sharma, wants Jaiswal as India’s third opener

“He had a lot of help from very good Indian team management that time. So for him, it has been the process, and he has set the bar in terms of fitness and mental strength. A lot of youngsters have really tried to emulate it and they have really benefited with what he has done, seeing what he has done and learning from it. So he’s been a great example if you look at it in that way,” he added.

On whether Rohit, the former skipper, remains a certainty in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Rayudu backed him to remain a key figure, citing his experience and big-match temperament. After two lean scores against Afghanistan, Rohit finally found his rhythm when he hit 79 in the third ODI in Chennai.

“I think clarity is very, very important, especially for him. I’m sure they would have given him the clarity. Maybe they’re not just giving us the clarity about Rohit Sharma. So I just think his experience is invaluable. He needs to be there because he’s a leader not only on the ground but also in the dressing room to keep the atmosphere really, really nice and that is very, very important when you go into a big tournament like the World Cup.

“I’m sure he’s in the plans for the World Cup. I think that’s the reason why he’s been persisted with. His batting is always sublime. It’s just that when you play for so many years, your hunger sometimes might not be as much as what it used to be. But definitely when a big tournament comes around, I’m sure he’ll step up big time.

“Even in a big series like the one that is coming up against England, I’m sure he’ll be hungry and he’ll be raring to go. So we can see a big knock because technically, physically, he’s definitely there and mentally, it is up to him to switch on. We all know Rohit Sharma switches on whenever there’s a big game, whenever there’s a big moment and whenever he wants to do it. So, I’m very, very hopeful that he’ll have a great impact for the Indian team in the ODIs,” he elaborated.

Asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s place in the side, especially after him making way for a returning Kohli despite hitting a century against Afghanistan in Chennai, Rayudu felt the left-handed opener is best placed to be groomed as the side’s third opener for the ODI World Cup.

“For me, both Rohit and Jaiswal have a place in the Indian side. When it comes to Jaiswal, I think he deserves an opportunity. There’s no two ways about it. He will get his due, but he should be prepared to really contribute well for the Indian team in the World Cup and he definitely should be a part of the team going forward.

“When it comes to being the third opener, it should be Jaiswal for sure and he should be given enough opportunity to be prepared before the World Cup, just in case we have an injury.“

Watch India Tour of England 2026 – England vs. India – 1st T20I on July 1, 2026, from 10:00 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony MAX.

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With IANS Inputs.